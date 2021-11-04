On Oct. 22 the north side was jumping with activities as the Young At Heart Club hosted a night of outdoor games. Club members paired up for games of bocce ball, corn hole toss, washoes and bolo toss. Suzi Robitzer and Judy Jones tended the bar which was set-up with margaritas and festive pumpkin/candy corn shooters. Once participants had moved through all of the games, they were served pizza, salad and a variety of desserts.

“We have so many new members”, said President Michele Walter. “This was a fun event that everyone could participate in and didn’t even need a partner. Walter coordinated the event along with Shannon McKinney.

Although scores were kept for each game, there were no “winners”. It truly was just fun and games.

If you are interested in joining Young at Heart, dues are just $10 per person annually. Some events are no cost, and others are at an additional, but reasonable fee. Their upcoming schedule includes a wine tasting/food pairing event on Nov. 13 for $50 per person at the North Clubhouse, and New Year’s Eve at the South Clubhouse with heavy appetizers (BYOB) and dancing to the band “Retroblast.” Party favors and champagne at midnight are also included for a cost of just $25 per person.

For more information contact Michele Walter at crystalwater@dc.rr.com.

