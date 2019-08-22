The Friendship Club presented a marvelous display of extragance at August’s show, “Hollywood Revisited.” Brought to the Sun Lakes ballroom stage by long-time movie costume collector, Greg Schreiner, this incredible show recreated 24 glamorous movie moments from the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Schreiner wore the blue sequined cape that Liberace wore in 1976, over red, white and blue fringed and beaded jacket; and shorts, socks, and sneakers to match.
He accompanied his stars Jill Burke, Elisa Surmont, Damon Kirsche, and Sam Burnside (in his debut) on the piano. He also played Liberace’s most requested song, “Beer Barrel Polka,” and the haunting movie theme from “Laura.”
Jill began the show, singing “I Don’t Care,” in the magnificent magenta and black gown and huge magenta feathered head covering that Mitzi Gaynor wore in 1953.
Damon followed, singing his rendition of “Perhaps,” in the gold lame cape, boots, pants, and ruffled shirt that George Hamilton wore in “Zorro the Gay Blade” in 1981.
Elisa came next, singing “The Gang’s All Here,” in Alice Faye’s 1943 stunning slinky gold gown.
Other outfits and representations included Steve Martin’s sparkling morning coat and pants from “Pennies From Heaven” in 1981, worn by newcomer Sam, who did a wonderful song-and-tap dance.
Jill sang “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” while representing Maggie Smith in “Travels With My Aunt” from 1972.
Her lavish gown of black bugle beads and a silver jacket weighed 20 pounds.
Damon’s great baritone soared while he wore Christopher Reeves’ Superman outfit from the movie of the same name that debuted in 1983, a Roman toga that Tony Curtis wore in “Spartacus” in 1960, and a kilt with leg warmers from 1954’s “Brigadoon.”
The ladies sang beautifully while wearing spectacular gowns of shimmering gold lame, ruffled green sequins, rhinestones, furs, champagne silk, and a purple gown with mink pockets and cuffs.
Elisa sang “My Heart Belongs to Daddy,” wearing a copy of the infamous beige silk dress that Marilyn Monroe wore at JFK’s birthday party.
Jill shone in a Barbra Streisand gown, turban, and shoe toppers from “Funny Girl,” covered with silver sparkles and ropes of pearls. She ended the show in a spectacular red and silver outfit with a heavy mink overskirt.
Not only were the stars wearing original, unaltered costumes, but each one sang beautifully with Schreiner’s excellent piano accompaniment.
Sun Laker Marti Steggell served backstage as wardrobe mistress, helping the women make more than a dozen costume changes.
“I’m exhausted,” she laughed.
Don't miss the Friendship Club’s next show on Sept. 8, featuring a double bill of ventriloquism, singing, and dancing.
Tickets for all shows are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.
Make checks out to Friendship Club, and deliver them to 5168 Rio Bravo Drive.
For cancellations and information, call Pat at 845-3789 or Leeann at (909) 973-3143.
