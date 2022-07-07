Friendship Club presents Jordan Bennett with Music of the Beatles on Sunday, July 10. This unique and multi-faceted entertainer with a big, beautiful voice understands how to captivate and surprise an audience.

All of Jordan's shows contain some of his signature bizarre inventions that will make you roar with laughter because Jordan began his career performing with some of the greatest comedians of our time. He has been described as having "a wicked sense of humor." As an arranger and songwriter, he has the capacity to make each performance a unique experience. His concert is an event you will not soon forget.

Sun Lakes residents are invited to join the Friendship Club and be entertained by Vegas-style entertainment up close and personal. Enjoy reduced prices for each of our shows as a member of the Friendship Club. Membership Fee is $25 per person for the year that gives you a $5 discount for each show.

Tickets for each show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. with open seating, and the show begins at 7 p.m. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and drop them off at 5168 Rio Bravo Dr.

For cancellations and information, call Pat at (951) 845-3789 or Leeann at (909) 973-3143. Cancellations will be accepted up to 6 p.m. on the Saturday before the show. Check out the club’s website at Friendshipclub.homestead.com.

Contact new membership chairman Leon Fikse at (909) 831-3809 or Lfikse@msn.com for more information.

