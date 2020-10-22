A few years ago, the Friendship Club presented a fabulous show featuring two iconic singing groups that were integral parts of the high school experience of most of its audience. Philemon Young, lead singer of “The Dazzling Drifters,” sang for 20 years with Bobby Hendricks, lead singer of the original Drifters in the late ‘50s.
Along with Michael Martin and Greg Boone doo-wopping beautiful harmonies in the background, Young’s strong, clear voice filled the ballroom with “On Broadway,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” “Save the Last Dance For Me,” “There Goes My Baby,” “Stand By Me,” and other songs of the original Drifters.
Most audience members remembered all the words, and sang along with every song. Young brought the crowd to its feet with the Platters’ “The Great Pretender,” and “Only You.”
“The Dazzling Drifters” were indeed dazzling in their pale lilac suits, brocade vests and ties, and lilac hats. Their synchronized dance moves across the stage encouraged the audience to move and clap along with the music. An incredible doo-wop rendition of “America the Beautiful” ended their portion of the show, with the crowd clamoring for more.
The second part of the evening starred “Billy Richards’ Coasters,” with original Coasters member Richards singing backup with Larry Tate and Larry Hix, supporting the beautiful lead voice of Duane Jackson.
They wore long-sleeved sparkly blue shirts with sequined cummerbunds and tuxedo pants.
The group sang the major hits of the original Coasters, such as “Poison Ivy,” “Searchin’,” “Young Love,” “Charlie Brown,” “Yakity Yak,” and many others.
Hix was awesome on the guitar, and Tate’s deep, sensual voice had the crowd bouncing and clapping to “16 Tons.” As promised, Richards delivered a beautiful rendition of Fats Domino’s “Blueberry Hill.”
Backup musicians for both groups were Norman Weatherly on keyboard one, William Butler on drums, William Bryant on keyboard two, and William Pittman, musical director, on guitar.
It was another stupendous success for the Friendship Club.
