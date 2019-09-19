The Friendship Club’s spectacular September double feature show, “Jamaican Me Laugh” and the song and dance team of Palmer Davis and MaryAnn Hermansen, brought the house down.
Opening and closing the show, were dancers Davis and Hermansen, with their graceful strength, great dancing, beautiful singing voices, and down to earth personalities.
Wearing tiny black dresses that showed off their spectacular legs and incredible high kicks, they tap danced across the stage and sang show tunes, to the delight of the crowd.
The interaction between them with cute stage bits enhanced the act tremendously.
“Jamaican Me Laugh,” starring Matilda, Jamaica’s No. 1 Comedienne, and her Second City trained sidekick, ventriloquist Patrick Murray, were fantastic.
Together they delivered an incredible 45-minute show full of sparkling wit and good humor.
Matilda was only a puppet, but after a few minutes she came across as a real person, with beaded hair, red nail polish, high heels, crossed legs, and terrific Jamaican accent.
Murray led Matilda in a wonderful commentary on the ways of the world, combining comedy and ventriloquism.
His lips didn't move, and his manipulation of Matilda was so well done that the audience looked only at her, and came to believe that she was real.
Don't miss the Friendship Club’s next show, starring Darren Dowler, on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Dowler, an ‘A’ class one-man variety show, was the award winning voice for Paul Revere and the Raiders, a singer with Righteous Brothers’ Bill Medley, a member of The Lettermen, and an original guitarist with The Backstreet Boys.
Tickets for the show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.
Make checks out to Friendship Club, and deliver them to 5168 Rio Bravo Drive.
For cancellations and information, call Pat (845-3789) or Leeann (909-973-3143).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.