Here’s another look back to some of the Friendship Club’s wonderful shows of 2019:
In September, the Friendship Club dazzled Sun Lakers with a double bill featuring the song and dance team of Palmer Davis and MaryAnn Hermansen, and “Jamaican Me Laugh,” starring Matilda and her “handler,” Patrick Murray.
Opening and closing the show, were dancers Davis and Hermansen, with their graceful strength, great dancing, beautiful singing voices, and down to earth personalities.
Wearing tiny black dresses that showed off their spectacular legs and incredible high kicks, they tap danced across the stage and sang show tunes, to the delight of the crowd. The interaction between them with cute stage bits enhanced the act tremendously.
“Jamaican Me Laugh,” starring Matilda, Jamaica’s #1 Comedienne, and her Second City-trained sidekick, ventriloquist Patrick Murray, were fantastic.
Together they delivered an incredible 45-minute show full of sparkling wit and good humor.
Matilda was only a puppet, but after a few minutes she came across as a real person, with beaded hair, red nail polish, high heels, crossed legs, and terrific Jamaican accent.
Murray led Matilda in a wonderful commentary on the ways of the world, combining comedy and ventriloquism.
His lips didn't move, and his manipulation of Matilda was so well done that the audience looked only at her, and came to believe that she actually was real!
The Club will roll over all membership dues from 2020 to 2021, and begin the new year with a fabulous show in January called MOTOWN MOMENTS.
The Friendship Club is driven totally by its membership dues and ticket sales.
Member support has made it possible for the Club to bring the finest entertainment to Sun Lakes.
The Club looks forward to continuing its long tradition that has brought such wonderful shows to our community each month.
Meanwhile, stay safe and healthy!
