Looking sharp in their red blazers over white shirts, black pants and ties, 36 boys of the renowned All-American Boys Chorus took the stage as the Friendship Club’s first production of 2016.
The group delighted the appreciative audience from its very first song, “Be Our Guest,” with beautiful harmonies and braces flashing through their smiles.
The AABC is a non-profit, Southern California-based chorus, dedicated to developing integrity and leadership qualities among young boys at a very important time in their lives: from pre-puberty to young teenage, before, during, and just after their voices change them into young men.
Led by energetic director Jonathan Martin, the boys, aged 8 to 16, were focused, singing crisply and clearly.
A few yawns were spotted but hidden well, and there was very little fidgeting throughout the well-rounded program that included props such as sunglasses, Hawaiian shirts, and cowboy hats.
The choreography also was spot-on, and the audience enjoyed the pure high notes for which young boy voices are famous.
The boys sang pieces from The Sound of Music, West Side Story, Dixieland jazz, the Beach Boys, John Phillip Sousa, American folklore, and many others.
Their repertoire included several songs sung A capella, although most songs were accompanied by piano music.
There were several duets and triads, producing magnificent harmonies in the highest vocal range, and the composure and talent of those boys were amazing.
They even bowed together, accepting their accolades with class.
A few of their jackets and shirts were ill-fitting and large enough to bring smiles of understanding from the audience, but the obvious talent and commitment to excellence exhibited by the boys belied their ages.
The program ended with a tremendous display of patriotism and nationalism, with songs representing various branches of the military illustrated by flowing flags carried down from the stage by a few boys marching sharply.
Director Martin urged members of the respective branches in the audience to stand during their anthems, and the applause and cheers they received were deafening.
After the performance, the youngsters walked through the lingering crowd, answering questions about themselves and the Chorus.
It was a wonderful performance enjoyed by all.
