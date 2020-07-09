The Friendship Club will be dark for the rest of this year, as health concerns in our country continue. Watch this space in future issues for updates, and take a look back to some of the Friendship Club’s wonderful shows of the past:
In January 2019, The Company Men came to SLCC. It is a nationally recognized group of singers who have performed over a 1000 shows around the world.
They have appeared on numerous television shows, and shared stages with legendary artists including Mariah Carey, Natalie Cole, Billy Idol, and Sheena Easton.
The Company Men uniquely wove today’s Top 40 hits with re-imagined classics of the last six decades.
They blended songs by artists including The Four Tops, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Adele, The Temptations, Sam Cooke, The Weekend, Billy Joel, Prince, Meghan Trainor, Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé, Nick Jonas, The Eagles, and many more.
Their show, A Night of Hits, has one of the widest demographic appeals of any show on tour today.
It brought the audience a staggering 70+ songs in just 90 minutes!
Featuring a roster of seasoned performers who have appeared on NBC’s The Voice and in numerous Broadway and National Touring productions, The Company Men brought an unparalleled level of talent to their show.
With their throwback sound, smooth Motown moves and incredible all-star band, The Company Men brought Sun Lakes an unforgettable evening of entertainment.
In February 2019, the Friendship Club presented The Doug Gabriel Show — a good, clean family show with a lot of variety.
It had a talented cast, rib-tickling comedy, and a terrific ensemble of musicians.
Doug Gabriel started singing at the age of two, and began professionally at the age of twelve.
He toured and opened for stars like Marie Osmond, Roy Clark, Tony Orlando, and Tanya Tucker.
In 1994, he started his own show in Branson, MO. His talent made him Branson’s Most Awarded Performer.
He was the 8th longest running act in the Branson area, mainly because of his talent, and his world-famous Mufftar, a guitar made out of a 1969 Thunderbird muffler!
Cheryl was the show’s MC, Jasmine was the featured singer and dancer, Mary added lovely harmonies, Jordan brought comedy, and Josh was the drummer and co-producer of the show.
The Friendship Club has brought Broadway-level entertainment to Sun Lakes for many years, and is looking forward to continuing this tradition in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.