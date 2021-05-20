The Limeliters graced the Friendship Club stage in 2016 with their smooth, signature sound.
The original Limeliters group was formed in July 1959 by Louis Gottlieb (bass), Alex Hassilev (baritone), and Glenn Yarbrough (tenor). Gottlieb had been working as a vocal arranger, and he thought that Hassilev and Yarbrough could help him make some musical demos for The Kingston Trio.
As soon as they began singing together, the trio found immediate success. Only two days after their professional debut, the group received offers from three recording companies. In early 1959, they released their first album. Soon after, they signed with RCA, and a string of best selling albums followed, making The Limeliters a household name.
For three years, the Limeliters were the musical representatives for Coca-Cola. Their rendition of the jingle, “Things Go Better with Coke” became a national hit.
More than all the albums, The Limeliters are truly famous for their trademark “Limeliters’ sound.”
Although they never had a true chart-topping hit record, they are beloved for a large collection of rousing songs including such audience-pleasers as “There’s a Meetin’ Here Tonight,” “City of New Orleans,” “A Dollar Down,” “Have Some Madeira M’Dear,” “Lonesome Traveler,” “Wabash Cannonball,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” and many others which they performed on their 25+ record albums and in their concerts.
In 1965, at the pinnacle of their success, the highly individualistic members of the group decided to take a break from the group.
For the next few years they pursued their own individual interests.
During the 70s, in response to the demand from their many fans, The Limeliters embarked on a series of yearly reunion tours with Yarbrough.
These were so successful that in 1981, Hassilev and Gottlieb decided to re-form the group and get back into the mainstream of entertainment.
By 2004, with the addition of the soaring tenor of Red Grammer, they once again began thrilling audiences with the unique sound that made the group famous.
In early 2004, tenor Mack Bailey and comedian baritone Andy Corwin joined the group.
In 2006, Hassilev retired and left the band, and soon afterward, Gaylan Taylor joined. In 2012, Don Marovich also became a member.
The Limeliters today continue the musical tradition made famous by the original group.
