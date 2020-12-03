‘The Company Men’ took Sun Lakes by storm at the Friendship Club’s show January 2019.
With a spectacular display of musicality, the group blended traditional classic rock and roll from the last six decades with today’s top 40 hits.
The singers were Branden Alameda, Nick Petris, Chris Chatman, and Josh Black.
Justin Avery was on the keyboard, and Jevin Hunter played he drums, with Brian Purcell as the group’s musical director.
Their beautiful voices changed medleys to “mashups,” as they began with one song and wove in two or three other songs from different eras in perfect harmony.
In one “mashup,” audience members could distinctly discern 16 different songs.
And they never stood still.
Their energetic choreography was perfect, and their individual movements kept the audience rocking and rolling along.
Impeccably dressed in tuxedos, the young and handsome quartet thrilled the crowd, and made it beg for more.
Behind them, the back screen as alight with moving colors and dynamic imagery.
Each singer took a solo turn, and the others sang back-up and danced behind him.
Sun Laker Marcy Tierney had recommended the group, and they found her in the audience and brought her into the act on stage, to her surprise and the crowd’s delight. It was truly a performance to remember.
The Friendship Club looks forward to resuming Club activities in 2021.
