The Friendship Club presented a humdinger with two incredible musicians, Brenden James and James Clark.
Their show, Brenden and James, with musical director Jonah Wei-Haas, combined piano, voice and cello in a fabulous display of talent.
There was a splash of whimsy in the performance, too, with Brenden’s flashy patterned tuxedo jacket and black and white striped socks. James jazzed up his black outfit with a bow tie and blue socks with donuts on them. Even Jonah, who was dressed all in black and spoke not a word, wore red and black striped socks.
Both Branden and James grew up with music in their homes, and certainly in their genes. There was a warm, comic banter between them, and music seemed to ooze from their pores.
Brenden was trained for opera, and sang Broadway songs with a full, rich voice. His wonderful tenor soared throughout the ballroom. He sang in well-accented French, German, and Spanish, and also played the piano.
James’ art was in his cello. He made that instrument practically sing by itself. His fingering was magnificent, and his solos brought the enthusiastic crowd to its feet. He played the piano, too, and performed a “fantasy” rendition of Für Elise.
There were many standing ovations for songs in the show. The audience was extremely enthusiastic, and that seemed to energize the performers even more.
It was truly a great show, and the Friendship Club looks forward to bringing new shows of that caliber to the MCH stage in 2021 as soon as possible.
