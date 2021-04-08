The MCH stage oozed charm and grace as Donny Ray Evins began to sing the hits of the legendary Nat King Cole at the Friendship Club’s show a few years ago.
Evins, who has been singing professionally for more than 25 years, glided gracefully across the stage as he crooned “Smile,” “Orange Colored Sky,” “For Sentimental Reasons,” and “This Can’t Be Love.”
He told story after story about the life of Nat King Cole, weaving the emotional messages of the stories into the introductions of his songs. His medleys were “Unforgettable,” and his beaming smile added to his magnificent bass-baritone voice.
Evins wore a tuxedo jacket with sparkles carefully placed on the cuffs and pockets, a white shirt with sparkly buttons, a bow tie, and silky black pants. His outfit accentuated his height and lean physique, his broad shoulders, and sophisticated countenance, as he moved rhythmically through the audience.
He interacted with the appreciative crowd, singing songs like “Non Domenticar,” “Walking My Baby Back Home,” and “When I Fall in Love.”
The women in the audience fairly swooned. He encouraged and received their participation for “Ramblin’ Rose” and “Lazy Days of Summer.”
Many in the crowd sang along with all the memorable hits.
He sang “Mona Lisa” with only a piano accompaniment, and it was beautifully done.
Evins asked the audience for requests, and sang “Nature Boy” and “Stardust” with no accompaniment at all.
His full, rich voice soared throughout the ballroom.
The band behind him on the stage included Serge Kasamarov on piano, John Asti on sax, Susan Quam on bass, Mike Zelago on trombone, and Larry Mergliano on trumpet.
This was another memorable show brought to you by the Friendship Club.
We look forward to bringing quality entertainment to our community again.
Hang in there!
