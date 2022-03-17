Friendship Club presents Tom Jones

The Friendship Club’s March show featured David Burnham celebrating the music and stylings of Tom Jones.
“I’m not a Tom Jones impersonator,” said Burnham, “just a fan who loves his music.”
Wearing skin tight patterned pants and a sparkly black shirt, Burnham put a lot of Tom Jones’ provocative hip movements into his performance. His beautiful tenor voice thrilled the crowd. The audience went wild with appreciation and giddiness, with several women throwing panties and Depends at the stage.
Burnham told the story of Tom Jones’ life, weaving in his famous hits. The audience enthusiastically sang along with Burnham, and whistles, cheers, screams, and standing ovations followed.
Burnham shared the stage with Brian Boyce on drums, Jonathan Richards on bass, and musical director Todd Schroeder on piano.
Sun Lakes Residents are invited to join the Friendship Club and be entertained by Vegas style entertainment right here up close and personal. Enjoy reduced prices for each of our shows as a member of the Friendship Club. Membership Fee is $25 per person for the year for a $5 discount for each show.
Tickets for each show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. with open seating, and the show begins at 7 pm. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and drop them off at 5168 Rio Bravo Drive.
For cancellations and information, call Pat at 845-3789 or Leeann at 909-973-3143. Cancellations will be accepted up to 6 pm on the Saturday before the show. Check out our website at Friendshipclub.homestead.com.
Contact new membership chairman Leon Fikse at 909-831-3809 or Lfikse@msn.com for more information.
