On March 8 the Friendship Club proudly presents the Everly Brothers Experience.
In 2016 brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed (acoustic guitars/vocals) and their partner (drummer) Burleigh Drummond began developing their show, the Everly Brothers Experience.
Since then they have celebrated the harmonic sounds of the Everly brothers.
The Zmeds say “Our aim is to honor the aesthetics of their iconic sound and honor their unique place in music history while telling our own personal story.”
Growing up with a father, a traveling singer/dancer/actor, and a mother, a second-grade teacher in Southern California, the Zmed brothers continually strive to pay homage to their roots by always infusing a blend of entertainment and education in their show.
Tickets for the show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and deliver them to 5168 Rio Bravo Dr.
For cancellations and information, call Pat (951) 845-3789 or Leeann (909) 973-3143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.