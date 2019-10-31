On Nov. 10, the Friendship Club presents “The Wonderful Wizard of Song: The Music of Harold Arlen,” featuring classic songs by the iconic Harold Arlen, composer of the songs of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Created by the composer's son Sam Arlen and singer and pianist George Bugatti, "The Wonderful Wizard of Song" takes the audience on a journey through a series of vignettes, tracing Harold Arlen's career, seamlessly moving through the Cotton Club era to his Hollywood years, and ending with his time on the ‘Great White Way.’
Movie buffs and music lovers will be treated to inspired renditions of "Stormy Weather," "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Paper Moon," "Accentuate the Positive," "Let's Fall in Love" and the much loved tunes from "The Wizard of Oz," including "Over The Rainbow," named by the American Film Institute as the No. 1 in the 100 Greatest American Movie Songs.
Woven into the 90-minute musical are inside stories of how some of the world's most beloved songs were created as well as rare behind the scenes footage from "The Wizard of Oz" taken by Harold Arlen himself.
Tickets for the show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.
Make checks out to Friendship Club, and deliver them to 5168 Rio Bravo Drive.
For cancellations and information, call Pat (845-3789) or Leeann (909-973-3143).
