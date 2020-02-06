Experience the Great Folk Era of the latter half of the 20th century with The Folk Legacy Trio on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the MCH Ballroom.
Enjoy a journey through American Musical History with their signature dynamic harmonies enriching some of the most beloved songs ever written.
The Folk Legacy Trio are George Grove, formerly with The Kingston Trio for 41 years, Rick Dougherty, former member of The Limeliters and Kingston Trio for a combined 25 years, and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of The Diamonds for 27 years.
They’ll be performing what George calls the "Great American Folk Song Book," singing music that will span then entire Folk Era; from the Weavers, Merle Travis and Tennessee Ernie Ford in the early 50s through the commercial success of such groups as The Kingston Trio, Peter, Paul & Mary, The Chad Mitchell Trio and The Brothers Four, as well as solo performers Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, John Denver and many others.
Tickets for the show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.
Make checks out to Friendship Club and deliver them to 5168 Rio Bravo Drive.
For cancellations and information, call Pat at 845-3789 or Leeann (909) 973-3143.
