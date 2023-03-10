On Sunday, March 12, the Friendship Club presents “Shake, Rattle, and Roll” starring Scot Bruce as Elvis Presley. This high-octane concert celebrates Elvis in his prime, and incorporates narratives about the historical significance of his career.
Bruce celebrates what made Elvis not only the king of rock & roll, but the king of cool. See the magic that made a generation swoon in the ‘50s and ‘60s, before the white jumpsuit, sunglasses and the glitter of Vegas. Along with his 4-piece band, Bruce recreates the electrifying musical excitement of Elvis in his prime.
Bruce has performed in sold-out venues worldwide, and has won critical acclaim for his uncanny musical portrayal. This is one show guaranteed to have you all shook up!
Sun Lakes residents are invited to join the Friendship Club and enjoy Vegas-style entertainment up close and personal. Membership Fee is $25 per person for the year.
Tickets for each show are $25 for members, and $30 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. with open seating, and the show begins at 7 p.m. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and drop them off at 5168 Rio Bravo Dr. Contact new membership chairman Leon Fikse at (909) 831-3809 or Lfikse@msn.com for more information.
There is always a delicious buffet offered in the restaurant before each show. Reservations must be made ahead of time, at (951) 769-6654.
For ticket cancellations and information, call Pat (951) 845-3789. Cancelations will be accepted up to noon on the Saturday before the show.
For information about future performances of the Friendship Club, check out friendshipclub.homestead.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.