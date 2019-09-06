On Sunday, Sept. 8, The Friendship Club presents a spectacular double bill, with “Jamaican Me Laugh” and the song and dance team of Palmer Davis and MaryAnn Hermansen.

“Jamaican Me Laugh” stars Matilda, Jamaica’s number one Comedienne and her Second City trained sidekick, ventriloquist Patrick Murray. Together they deliver a show full of sparkling wit and good humor, combining comedy and ventriloquism.

Joining them on the bill will be Palmer Davis, with graceful strength, incredible high kicks, and down to earth personality, along with the beautiful singing voice of MaryAnn Hermansen.

Tickets for all shows are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and deliver them to 5168 Rio Bravo Drive.

For cancellations and information, call Pat (845-3789) or Leeann (909-973-3143).

If you plan to join the Friendship Club in 2020, don’t miss this special offer: Joining after Sept. 8, you’ll be able to add the two remaining shows of 2019 to your 2020 membership, which costs $25 for the year.

