The Friendship Club presents “The Doris Day Songbook, starring Joanne O’Brien” on Sunday, May 15, in the ballroom. Through story and song, the life of Doris Day is presented with joy, laughter, melancholy and victory.
If you wanted to hear Doris Day sing live, you would have to go back in time to before her film career, as she never performed live once that chapter of her life took off. Hearing O’Brien sing and tell Doris Day’s story is the closest you will get to hearing Day sing live herself.
O’Brien infuses humor, sultry charm and a vocal quality that stands alone. Her soaring soprano and sultry chest tones are rooted in classical training. She has mastered the bridge from classical to Broadway and pop and has performed in concert in over 300 cities from New York to Los Angeles.
Sun Lakes residents are invited to join the Friendship Club and be entertained by Vegas-style entertainment up close and personal. Enjoy reduced prices for each of our shows as a member of the Friendship Club. Membership Fee is $25 per person for the year, which gives you a $5 discount for each show.
Tickets for each show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. with open seating, and the show begins at 7 p.m. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and drop them off at 5168 Rio Bravo Dr.
For cancellations and information, call Pat at 845-3789 or Leeann at (909) 973-3143. Cancellations will be accepted up to 6 p.m. on the Saturday before the show. Check out the club’s website at Friendshipclub.homestead.com.
Contact new membership chairman Leon Fikse at (909) 831-3809 or Lfikse@msn.com for more information.
