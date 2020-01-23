The Friendship Club presented a spectacular re-creation of the Carpenter’s 1976 UK tour as its January show, starring Sally Olson as Karen and Ned Mills as Richard.
The show, complete with a video of the famed brother and sister act, dazzled the near-capacity audience, and included songs from Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass.
Sun Laker Marti Steggell assisted Mills on a few of those songs, and Michael Lansing—who worked with the Carpenters for many years—was a special guest.
Olson’s voice sounded just like Karen Carpenter’s, especially in “Yesterday Once More,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays.” A beautiful medley of Carpenter hits delighted the crowd, and Sun Lakers Michael Stone and Patti Zackula assisted Mills on a Spike Jones parody of “Close to You.”
Olson and Mills wore the exact duplicates of the Carpenters vintage wardrobe, and they showed their outstanding musical prowess on drums and piano. They earned a well-deserved standing ovation from the audience.
Don't miss the Friendship Club’s next show on Sunday, Feb. 9, featuring The Folk Legacy Trio. Singing from the Great American Folksong Book will be George Grove and Rick Dougherty, former members of the Kingston Trio, and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of the Diamonds.
Tickets for the show are $20 for members, and $25 for non-resident guests.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 pm. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and deliver them to 5168 Rio Bravo Drive. For cancellations and information call Pat (845-3789) or Leeann (909-973-3143).
