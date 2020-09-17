More memories from the Friendship Club:
Last November, the Friendship Club presented “The Wonderful Wizard of Song: The Music of Harold Arlen,” which featured classic songs by the Harold Arlen, composer of the songs of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Created by the composer's son Sam Arlen and singer/pianist George Bugatti, "The Wonderful Wizard of Song" took the Sun Lakes audience on a journey through a series of vignettes, tracing Harold Arlen's career, seamlessly moving through the Cotton Club era to his Hollywood years, and ending with his time on the Great White Way.
Movie buffs and music lovers were treated to inspired renditions of "Stormy Weather," "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Paper Moon," "Accentuate the Positive," "Let's Fall in Love" and the much loved tunes from "The Wizard of Oz," including "Over The Rainbow," named by the American Film Institute as the No. 1 in the 100 Greatest American Movie Songs.
Woven into the 90-minute musical were inside stories of how some of the world's most beloved songs were created, as well as rare behind the scenes footage from "The Wizard of Oz" taken by Harold Arlen himself.
For more information about the Friendship Club, call Pat (845-3789) or Leeann (909) 973-3143.
