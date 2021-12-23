The Friendship Club is having a two-month membership drive in January and February. The Club’s shows feature open seating, and they are open to all Sun Lakes residents.
On Jan. 9, the Club presents “Music of Simon & Garfunkel,” starring Nashville based duo AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli.
Swearingen and Kelli recreate the music, memories and magic of the most famous folk-rock duo of our time, Simon and Garfunkel.
On Feb. 13, the Club presents “Motown to Soul,” starring Donny Ray Evins, who graced our stage a few years ago with his renditions of Nat King Cole. For this concert, Evins will combine the Motown sound with Soul music.
Tickets for each show will be $20 for members, $25 for guests, and annual membership is still $25. Contact new membership chairman Leon Fikse at (909) 831-3809 or Lfikse@msn.com for more information.
