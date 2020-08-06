Here’s another look back to some of the Friendship Club’s wonderful shows of 2019:
In August, The Friendship Club presented “Hollywood Revisited,” a truly dazzling display of costumes that were worn by the stars in the original Hollywood films for which the costumes were made.
Top-notch Broadway and Hollywood performers wore the costumes and presented the songs that were sung by the stars who wore them in those original shows.
From the 1930s to the 1960s, Hollywood directors were told to "put the light where the money is" which often meant spectacular costumes.
Studios hired the biggest designers and fashion icons to bring to life the glitz and glamour that moviegoers expected.
Edith Head, Adrian, Walter Plunkett, Irene, and Helen Rose were just a few that became household names because of their designs.
In many cases, their creations were just as important as the plot of the movie itself.
Greg Schreiner, Curator of Special Collections at the Hollywood Museum in Hollywood, shared his film costume collection in the show.
His wonderful collection houses over 300 masterpieces.
Filled with music, memories and fun, the revue allowed the audience to genuinely feel as if they were revisiting the days that made Hollywood a dream factory.
The wardrobes of Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Julie Andrews, Gene Kelly, Bette Davis, Katharine Hepburn, Mae West, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Judy Garland were just a few from the vast collection that dazzled the audience.
Hollywood Revisited was much more than a visual treat.
Acclaimed vocalists sang and danced to movie-related music while wearing the costumes.
Schreiner, a concert pianist, provided all the musical accompaniment and anecdotes about the designer, the movie, and the scene for each costume.
The show won critical praise from movie buffs, film historians, and city-wide newspapers. “Hollywood Revisited” left the audience in awe as it presented the original historic costume designs of Hollywood's Golden Age.
The Club will roll over all membership dues from 2020 to 2021, and begin the new year with a fabulous show in January called Motown Moments.
The Friendship Club is driven totally by its membership dues and ticket sales.
Member support has made it possible for the Club to bring the finest entertainment to Sun Lakes.
The Club looks forward to continuing its long tradition that has brought such wonderful shows to our community each month.
Meanwhile, stay safe and healthy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.