The Friendship Club presented Darren Dowler, a world-renowned singer, composer, writer, actor at its October show.
Dowler, who sang with the Letterman, the Jordanaires, the Righteous Brothers, and Paul Revere and the Raiders, dazzled the Sun Lakes audience with his beautiful tenor voice and energetic demeanor.
Dowler was backed by the Al Yankee Orchestra, members of which have backed many performers on the MCH ballroom stage.
The orchestra consisted of Al Yankee on saxophone, Gary Tole on trombone, Gary Halopoff on trumpet, Andy Fraga on drums, David Enos on bass, Mike Higgins on guitar, and Rich Callaci on keyboards.
Dowler’s animated performance included stories about his life growing up with both parents being singers, and his love of all music genres, especially blues and rock and roll.
He did a great job doing impressions of famous singers with their well-known hits.
He ably sang in the voices and styles of Frankie Valli, Sammy Davis, Jr., Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Julio Iglesias, Louis Armstrong, Neil Diamond, and Kermit the Frog, to name a few.
He danced, jumped, and wiggled his way across the stage and into the audience as Tom Jones, James Brown, and Elvis, further delighting the crowd.
He sang his own version of the beautiful “Georgia,” a Ray Charles hit, and showed clips of “Christmas in Hollywood,” which he wrote and in which he starred.
Dowler also scored 30 songs for the movie, “Rock and Roll the Movie,” in which he also starred as well as directed.
This multi-talented superstar also acted in episodes of “Boston Legal,” “Criminal Minds,” and other TV shows; and penned two novels along the way. Highlights of the show included his own extraordinary guitar solos, “You Are the First Girl,” a lovely song he wrote for his wife of 19 years, and the magnificent “Unchained Melody,” that he originally sang with The Righteous Brothers.
On Nov. 10, the Friendship Club presents “The Wonderful Wizard of Song: The Music of Harold Arlen,” featuring the songs of Harold Arlen, composer of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Created by Arlen’s son Sam and singer and pianist George Bugatti, "The Wonderful Wizard of Song" will take the audience on a journey through a series of vignettes, tracing Harold Arlen's career.
Due to Holiday parties and events, the Friendship Club is “dark” in December. Stay tuned for news of a very special event in January, open to all Sun Lakers, whether or not they are members of the Club.
