Friendship Club has soul

Donnie Ray Evins returned to the MCH stage with a new show, “Motown Meets Soul,” the Friendship Club’s February presentation.
Evins, who has been singing professionally for more than 30 years, oozed charm and grace as he glided gracefully across the stage
He told stories about famous Motown singers and crooners of soul music as he sang old favorites from the 60s to the 90s, eliciting “oohs” and “aahs” from the appreciative audience. His beaming smile added to his magnificent bass-baritone voice.
Evins wore a sparkly, multi-colored tuxedo jacket, a white shirt with sparkly buttons, a jeweled brooch at his throat, and silky black pants.
His outfit accentuated his height and lean physique, his broad shoulders, and sophisticated countenance, as he moved rhythmically across the stage.
Many in the crowd sang along with all the memorable hits, including “Georgia,” “This is a Man’s World,” “Summertime,” “My Girl,” “Ain't No Sunshine,” “Billy Jean,” and many more.
His full, rich voice soared throughout the ballroom, dazzling the encouraging crowd.
The band behind him on the stage included Ric Mandel on keyboard, John Asti on tenor sax, Roberto Vally on bass, Anne King on trumpet, Dave Ebell on drums, and Andy Hollenbeck on guitar.
The Friendship Club also congratulated Lou and Pat Syre, who celebrated their 59th anniversary in February.
Beginning with the club’s March show, a special buffet will be offered in the restaurant from 4:30-6:30 pm. Cost will be $20, which includes tax and tip. Reservations are needed.
Tickets for each show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. with OPEN SEATING, and the show begins at 7 p.m. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and drop them off at 5168 Rio Bravo Drive.
For cancellations and information, call Pat at 845-3789 or Leeann at 909-973-3143. Cancellations will be accepted up to 6 p.m. on the Saturday before the show. Check out the club’s new website at Friendshipclub.homestead.com.
Contact new membership chairman Leon Fikse at 909-831-3809 or Lfikse@msn.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.