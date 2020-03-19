In a terrific performance to a full house, the Everly Brothers Experience came to Sun Lakes at the last Friendship Club performance.

Starring the incredibly talented Zmed brothers — Dylan and Zachary —backed up by the Bird Dogs Band, the wonderful show brought home the Everly Brothers songs of our youth.

The band included drummer Burleigh Drummond, Jr., bass player Wayne Whittaker, and the incomparable Devon Geyer on the guitar.

Geyer displayed fabulous fingering on his guitar, as he gave phenomenal solos and many songs.

Dressed all in black, the Zmed brothers kept up a very entertaining patter between songs, telling the story of the Everly Brothers’ rise to fame in the 50s, 60s, and beyond.

They played familiar tunes, including audience favorites Bird Dog, Count on Me, Devoted to You, Bee Bop Aloola, Cathy’s Clown, Take a Message to Mary, When Will I Be Loved, and many others.

The appreciative audience sang along with them, and awarded them a standing ovation when they sang their final song, Bye Bye Love.

Due to the current state of affairs, the Friendship Club’s April show has been cancelled, and future performances will be announced when possible.

For more information, call Pat at 845-3789 or Leeann at (909) 973-3143.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Art league news

Art league news

The April art classes will be taught by Betty Jo Ford on April 6-13-20 in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room from 9 am until noon.

Konnie Becerra

Konnie Becerra

This week I am spotlighting Konnie Becerra, a server in the Sun Lakes Restaurant, who has been here for 19 years. Connie works breakfast and lunch in the restaurant and has worked in the Food and Beverage Industry since she was in her 20s. Because of her prior experience, Konnie began workin…

The Lady Margaret

The Lady Margaret

In the 1950’s during the early days of modern science fiction, a short story entitled “The Lady Margaret” was included in an anthology of the best science fiction of the decade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.