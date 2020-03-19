In a terrific performance to a full house, the Everly Brothers Experience came to Sun Lakes at the last Friendship Club performance.
Starring the incredibly talented Zmed brothers — Dylan and Zachary —backed up by the Bird Dogs Band, the wonderful show brought home the Everly Brothers songs of our youth.
The band included drummer Burleigh Drummond, Jr., bass player Wayne Whittaker, and the incomparable Devon Geyer on the guitar.
Geyer displayed fabulous fingering on his guitar, as he gave phenomenal solos and many songs.
Dressed all in black, the Zmed brothers kept up a very entertaining patter between songs, telling the story of the Everly Brothers’ rise to fame in the 50s, 60s, and beyond.
They played familiar tunes, including audience favorites Bird Dog, Count on Me, Devoted to You, Bee Bop Aloola, Cathy’s Clown, Take a Message to Mary, When Will I Be Loved, and many others.
The appreciative audience sang along with them, and awarded them a standing ovation when they sang their final song, Bye Bye Love.
Due to the current state of affairs, the Friendship Club’s April show has been cancelled, and future performances will be announced when possible.
For more information, call Pat at 845-3789 or Leeann at (909) 973-3143.
