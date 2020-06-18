Due to the current health situation in our country, restrictions concerning large social gatherings, and out of respect to members of our community, the Friendship Club Board of Directors has decided to cancel all shows for the rest of this year.
The Club will roll over all membership dues from 2020 to 2021, and begin the new year with a fabulous show in January called Motown Moments.
For those members who have already sent in checks for the most recently planned show, their checks will be available for pickup on June 29 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 5017 Rio Bravo Drive.
Any checks not retrieved at that time will be shredded.
The Friendship Club is driven totally by its membership dues and ticket sales.
Member support has made it possible for the Club to bring the finest entertainment to Sun Lakes.
The Club looks forward to continuing its long tradition that has brought such wonderful shows to our community each month.
Meanwhile, stay safe and healthy!
