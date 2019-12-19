The Sun Lakes Friends of Bocce Club wrapped up their ten-week fall bocce tournament recently with play-off matches in mid-November.
Emerging from the twenty-three-team AA League competition was the winning team of John Ely, Rod Duthoy, Tom Hyatt and Sossy Hyatt. Second place went to John Jones, Carol Meagher, Nancy Ebner and Lillie Lawaetz.
Thirty-two four-person teams competed in the A League.
The winning team consisted of Dix Henneke, Ellen Henneke, Larry Abeyta and Linda Abeyta. Marylou Moreno, Sarah Brugnano, Peter Fernandez and Alfred Merjil comprised the runner-up team.
In the twenty-six-team B League the winners were Kristi Herring, Helen Belcher, Richard Bly and Beverly Bly.
Runners-up were Dave Crail, Judy Crail, Michael Reardon and Marsha Reardon.
The seven-week winter season tournament begins the week of Jan. 13. Team entries must be submitted by Jan. 3. Games will be played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. If you would like to compete but do not have a team, call Dutch at (951) 845-0392. She will help place you with a team, or you can elect to serve as an alternate to fill-in when a member of a team is unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.