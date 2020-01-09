Ellen Jane Mikkelsen, Sun Lakes owner and resident since 1989, peacefully completed her journey of life on Oct. 7, 2019, three weeks after celebrating her 97th birthday with family and friends.
Ellen was born in Astoria, Ore. on Sep. 17, 1922 to Esther Ruby Smith Foster and Lloyd Foster.
She enjoyed a fun filled childhood in Longview, Wash.
Her father established Foster Auto Supply and was an avid fan of boats.
His first yacht was the “Seawolf” followed by the WEGO 1 and WEGO ll (which was the fastest boat on the Columbia river).
He was instrumental in creating the Longview Yacht Club in 1932.
The family spent their leisure time on boating and camping trips and activities with the Club.
Ellen attended Washington State College for two years and joined the Kappa Delta Sorority where she met her future husband, Delbert Norman Mikkelsen who belonged to Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Ellen and Del’s education was interrupted by World War II.
On July 11, 1942 they were married in Longview and then moved to Cashmere, Wash. where Del was associated with his parents in their apple orchard and warehouse businesses. Ellen cared for their young son Scott, in Tampa, Fla. while Del served overseas was a tail gunner with the Air Force.
After the war, Del and Ellen returned to Longview, where in 1946 he became associated with the Foster Auto Supply which had been purchased by his parents following the death of his father-in-law.
Ellen was very active in Sun Lakes.
She belonged to many clubs and groups, including Garden Club, Lady Niners, Friends of Bocce, Genealogical Society, and Friendship Club.
She loved reading, being with friends, and traveling.
She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority for more than 60 years, and a member of the “Society of Mayflower Descendants.”
Her ancestry could be traced back to William Bradford, who came to the New World from England on the Mayflower in 1620, and became the first Colonial Governor of Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts.
Ellen is survived by her youngest daughter, Pamela, who lives in Sun Lakes with her husband, Chuck Rasmussen.
Her cheerfulness and friendly smile will be sorely missed.
