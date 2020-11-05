Four energetic young men electrified the crowd in a memorable Friendship Club production. Direct from Las Vegas, FOUR BY FOUR (Brandon Albright, Taylor Campbell, Nick Petris, and Tim Winski) belted out hit songs from four iconic groups of the 60s: The Beatles, Bee Gees, Beach Boys, and Motown Records.
In matching black suits, white shirts, and skinny black ties, they introduced the first segment of their show with songs of The Beatles. They danced around the stage in choreographed perfection, taking turns singing the lead melody in “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, “Hard Day’s Night”, “When I’m 64”, “Eleanor Rigby”, “Yellow Submarine”, “All You Need Is Love”, “She Loves You” and more. Featuring their incredibly wide vocal ranges, Taylor and Nick sang alone on the darkened stage, “Yesterday”, and “Let it Be”.
Almost without hesitation, Four By Four burst back onto the stage in white suits with fuchsia sequined shirts singing “Jive Talking”, a famous hit from the Bee Gees. (B=brothers, G=Gibb, who knew?)
The appreciative audience went wild.
Four By Four thrilled the crowd by jumping, pivoting, wiggling their hips, and “Hustle”-ing all over the stage. By this time, the audience was singing along to every song-- “Nights On Broadway”, “Tragedy”, “More Than a Woman”, “If I Can’t Have You”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, and the wildly received “Stayin’ Alive.” They also sang their rendition of hits Barry Gibb wrote for younger brother Andy, “Shadow Dancing”, and “I Just Want to be Your Everything.”
Again in the blink of an eye, the quartet ran back onto the stage in white tennis shoes, white slacks, and blue-and-white patterned Hawaiian shirts unbuttoned to their navels. The crowd screamed with delight, stomping feet, and whistling approval as the group produced magnificent harmonies in its third segment, hits made famous by the Beach Boys.
They sang “Surfer Girl”, “Surfing USA”, “California Girls”, “Help Me, Rhonda”, “Barbara Ann”, “I Get Around”, “Fun, Fun, Fun”, “Kokomo”, and the ever-popular “Good Vibrations.”
As the comic foil of the group, Brandon Albright (who had just graduated from law school the day before the show) looked like he was channeling comedian Jim Carrey. He and Nick Petris came down from the stage into the audience, and serenaded Susan Fitzpatrick, Pam Rayner, Debbie Lewin, and Ramona Albertine, who giggled with delight.
Segment number four of the show told the story of Barry Gordy and his creation of Motown Records. FOUR BY FOUR wore red blazers, black pants with black cummerbunds, white shirts, and black bow ties as they sang medleys of songs from Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Four Tops, The Temptations, and Stevie Wonder.
Then, “let’s not leave out the ladies”, the quartet surprised the audience with very funny, melodically perfect renditions of Martha and the Vandellas’ “Heat Wave,” and “Please Mr. Postman,” which was Motown Record’s first hit song. Continuing their comedic choreography, the group sang The Supremes’ hit, “Stop, In the Name of Love.”
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons joined Motown Records in the 60s. FOUR BY FOUR has a show about the Four Seasons, called “Oh, What a Night,” which came to Sun Lakes a few years ago. The group sang a medley of tunes from that show that included “Oh, What a Night”, “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “Walk Like a Man”, “Sherry”, “Let’s Hang On”, and “Working My Way Back to You”.
For their fabulous finale, each man appeared in a different costume. Nick, wearing the red blazer sang The Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Streets”; Tim in the white suit sang The BeeGees’ “Dancing”; Brandon in the black suit sang The Beatles’ “Dancing”; and Taylor with the Hawaiian shirt sang The Beach Boys’ “Twist and Shout”.
