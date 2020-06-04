For the love of music

Drew and Luba Lowery moved to Sun Lakes in June 2019 and we crossed paths for the first time in August at the Welcome Home Event as I was photographing new residents for the paper.
Our paths crossed for the second time when I learned Drew would be participating in “Taps” Across America on Memorial Day. During our phone call about his participation in playing “Taps” the conversation evolved into more information about Drew and his wife which led to this article.
Drew comes from a family of musicians and he, along with his siblings, all attended Cal State Long Beach and have enjoyed musical careers.
Drew was a professional musician in Germany and played low horn with the Symphony Orchestra of Munich.
After returning to the United States he was a freelance musician playing for Broadway shows in New York City as well as a music instructor.
Today, Drew is part of The Firebird Brass Quintet and has been performing a Senior Concert Series for over 20 years.
The quintet is comprised of freelance musicians, educators and retired faculty who play a wide genre of music from the classics to big band music and Broadway shows. The group was scheduled to perform a Swing Concert at Sun Lakes on May 3, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shows and events were cancelled or postponed. The Recreation Department has not yet announced a new date for this lively and entertaining show.
The Lowery’s wanted to downsize from their home of 22 years in Corona and also knew they wanted to live in a retirement community. Finding a home in Sun Lakes fit the bill perfectly.
Since their arrival, Drew has participated with the Sun Lakes Barbershop Chorus and Luba sang with the Chorale of Sun Lakes.
Once events and activities resume, Drew would like to invite the Sun Lakes Community to attend an afternoon or evening of entertainment when The Firebird Brass Quintet performs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.