Many seniors, particularly those on a fixed income, may be vulnerable to food insecurity as food prices have continued to rise in recent weeks.
Carol’s Kitchen and Table of Plenty located in the San Gorgonio Pass provide meals five days a week to those who may need assistance with access to good and healthy food.
On July 13, Governor Newsom issued an order to close all indoor food services due to a rise in new COVID-19 cases.
As a result, these two organizations are unable to provide hot lunches at this time, but are offering sack lunches to those in need.
Sack lunches will be distributed on the following days at the following locations:
Carol’s Kitchen
Beaumont – Monday and Thursday
From 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 1230 Palm Avenue, Beaumont.
Carol’s Kitchen
Banning – Tuesday and Friday
From 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning.
Table of Plenty –
Beaumont – Wednesday
From 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave., Beaumont.
In addition to a sack lunch, Carol’s Kitchen will also provide a bag of groceries to those in need of assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.