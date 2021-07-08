Following his passion

Ever since Sammy Cockrell was a child he has had a passion for flying. Cockrell, the 21 year-old grandson of Sun Lakes’ resident Helene Kassman, received his Commercial Multi-Engine Pilots License in April.
In addition to obtaining his commercial pilots license, Cockrell is a flight instructor at Ohio University where he is a senior and will graduate later this year. Kassman said she has flown with her grandson when he took her on a flight over Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.
Though initially nervous, Kassman said the expertise and confidence Cockrell displayed piloting the small plane made her feel at ease and able to thoroughly enjoy the experience.
Over the summer, Cockrell is spending time at his family’s home in Santa Monica where he is also a flight instructor at the Santa Monica Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.