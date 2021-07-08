Ever since Sammy Cockrell was a child he has had a passion for flying. Cockrell, the 21 year-old grandson of Sun Lakes’ resident Helene Kassman, received his Commercial Multi-Engine Pilots License in April.

Sammy Cockrell

Sammy Cockrell, the 21 year-old grandson of Helene Kassman, recently received his Commercial Pilots License.

In addition to obtaining his commercial pilots license, Cockrell is a flight instructor at Ohio University where he is a senior and will graduate later this year. Kassman said she has flown with her grandson when he took her on a flight over Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.

Though initially nervous, Kassman said the expertise and confidence Cockrell displayed piloting the small plane made her feel at ease and able to thoroughly enjoy the experience.

Over the summer, Cockrell is spending time at his family’s home in Santa Monica where he is also a flight instructor at the Santa Monica Airport.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Celebrating Birthdays

Celebrating Birthdays

Bob and Lauri Palmer celebrated their birthdays with a party at the South Clubhouse. The couple turned 70 and 75 respectively.Their many friends and family were entertained throughout the evening by the talented Sun Lakes residents in attendance, inclding Sheila and Larry James, Geree Gonzal…

Following his passion

Following his passion

Ever since Sammy Cockrell was a child he has had a passion for flying. Cockrell, the 21 year-old grandson of Sun Lakes’ resident Helene Kassman, received his Commercial Multi-Engine Pilots License in April.

Laugh-a-minute show

Laugh-a-minute show

An enthusiastic crowd of Sun Lakers filled the MCH ballroom to once again enjoy the relatable, hilarious comedy that Jason Love has often brought to our community. Joining Jason on our stage was Jim MacDonald and Carlos Oscar. All three comedians told clean, funny stories about their lives t…

Aix en Provence

Aix en Provence

In the spring of 1962, it certainly appeared that I would spend the last year of my Army commitment on the western French coast in the port city of LaRochelle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.