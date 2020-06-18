After much discussion and consideration for everyone's health, the Follies Board Members have decided to cancel this year's event.

We will carry on and look forward to a great 2021 with the same theme..."Sun Lakes Does Vegas!"

Everyone, please keep practicing and be ready for next year's show.

If you have any questions, please contact one of the Follies Board members.

Joanne Graham

President

(714) 964-8129

Richardgrahman8129@gmail.com

Olga Marquette

Vice President

(951) 846-3579

Garyandolgamarquette@gmail.com

Penny Skog

Secretary

(951) 846-3220

roxierita@yahoo.com

Lloyd Friedman

Treasurer

(951) 797-3599

lloydfriedman@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Father's Day lunch

Father's Day lunch

Mike and Lin Aunchman (seated) enjoyed a visit from their sons and their families for an early Fathers' Day lunch. Back row, Left to right: Kevin Aunchman, Melissa Talavera, Valerie Hernandez-Aunchman, Chris Aunchman, and grandson Gage Aunchman.

The obsolete alphabet

The obsolete alphabet

Since the beginning of the Age of Steam in the late 1700s, many new inventions and other new concepts have been introduced that soon became commonplace.

Golf course updates

Golf course updates

Summer is upon us, and things are slowly and safely opening up in regard to our golfing facilities.

+2
Happy Birthday Duane Fink

Happy Birthday Duane Fink

Duane Fink celebrated his 80th birthday last weekend with family members who came to Sun Lakes from Colorado and Roseville and Newport Beach in California.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.