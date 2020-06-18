After much discussion and consideration for everyone's health, the Follies Board Members have decided to cancel this year's event.
We will carry on and look forward to a great 2021 with the same theme..."Sun Lakes Does Vegas!"
Everyone, please keep practicing and be ready for next year's show.
If you have any questions, please contact one of the Follies Board members.
Joanne Graham
President
(714) 964-8129
Olga Marquette
Vice President
(951) 846-3579
Garyandolgamarquette@gmail.com
Penny Skog
Secretary
(951) 846-3220
Lloyd Friedman
Treasurer
(951) 797-3599
