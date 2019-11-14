Oh, the talent we have here in Sun Lakes.
Under the capable direction of Follies President Dorothy Howzell-Lewis and co-director Sandy Etz, Sun Lakers enjoyed two sold-out performances of the 2019 Follies, “Another Op’nin-Another Show” last weekend.
The creative talents of 64 wonderful performers, supported by 24 technical advisers, shone brilliantly in the MCH ballroom after months of painstaking rehearsals to hone their musical and comic abilities.
The costumes, singing, dancing, and comedies were outstanding, and the show moved along at breakneck speed.
Master of ceremonies Bill Shova opened the show, which consisted of 17 individual performances.
Featured in the first act were the Notables, Taptastic, the Village People, Bill and Shirley McDonald, Makua Hula, the Stardust Dancers, Ray Rendon, Lloyd Friedman, Lisa Chan, Joan Lau, Mary Huffman, Fran Kramarski, Chelle Hyde, Sheldon Kirschbaum, Rhythmix, and Nancy Ford.
Included in the second act were the Hot Chicks, Macho Men, Sisters, International Dancers, Gaylord Spence, Jan Rogers-Stapel, Paul Freeman, Tom Sheahan, Classy Tappers, Razz-Ma-Tazz, and John Etz.
The Sun Lakes Follies Executive Board consists of President Dorothy Howzell-Lewis, Vice-President Joanne Graham, Secretary Penny Skog, Treasurer Lloyd Friedman, and Advisors Sandy Etz, Barbara Finelly, Susan Fitzpatrick, Sara Friedman, Gaylord Spence, and Jeann Svarvar.
