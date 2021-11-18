The Follies

The Follies.

The Follies were a huge success this year.

The Stardust Dancers did two numbers and we loved every minute of it — we sure appreciated the applause and whistles.

Next year will be just as exciting.

On Feb. 5 the Stardust Dancers will be performing at "The Party," which will also include a dinner, horseracing and dancing to the group Elixir.

More information will follow.

Evelyn Hawkins will be instructing social dancing classes in the South Clubhouse on the fourth Sunday of every month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dancing is fun and good exercise.

