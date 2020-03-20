Folkloric dance as an art form

Folkloric dance, Baile folklorico, is a compilation of folk dances from all regions of Mexico, as well as Columbia, Honduras and many other countries of South America.

Through the years, the dance has expanded into the U.S. states of Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico.

Folkloric dance

Blanca Martinez

Amalia Hernandez Navaro formed her dance company in Mexico City during the 1950s, incorporating the traditional and varied dances of many provinces in the country of Mexico.

During the 1960s she founded a school in that city for the study and practice of classical and indigenous folkloric dance techniques.

Performance of the popular dances with colorful costumes and lively, happy music have expanded throughout the

western world.

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes are continually appreciative of Blanca Martinez as their professional teacher of Folkloric dance.

She was born in Puruandiro, Michoacan, and began dancing in grade school.

During her teens, Blanca danced for the National Ballet Company in the state of Michoacan.

She continued dancing and also teaching there for ten years.

Blanca emigrated to the United States and moved to the city of Banning, and worked as a volunteer for the Police Department from 2006 until 2015.

Afterward, she began her career at St. KateriCatholic Church, playing her guitar and providing other musical talents.

She continues her services at the church; and expanded her expertise in 2012 as choreographer and teacher of Folkloric dance for the International Dancers of Sun Lakes.

Blanca is a gifted and talented professional and continues teaching special Folkloric dances for all IDS performances.

Folkloric dance, with it's colorful costumes, is always a welcome performance in the shows here at Sun Lakes.

The uplifting music of Mexico raises the community spirit of the audience and is appreciated by everyone attending.

IDS welcomes any residents who are interested in dances that are fun where one can also enjoy the comradeship of other women.

You do not need prior dance experience to attend classes, coordinated by Patricia Juarez, who can be contacted at (951) 381-1591. Classes are held at the North Clubhouse on Fridays, at 6 pm. Please note that all club events, entertainment and public meetings have been cancelled until March 31.

