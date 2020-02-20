It was a wonderful evening for Friendship Club members when the Folk Legacy Trio came to town earlier this month.
The audience filled the ballroom and sang along with the Trio to every song.
George Grove’s amazing banjo-plucking and Rick Dougherty’s dazzling guitar-playing reminded the audience of their fabulous careers with the Kingston Trio and the Limeliters. They were joined by Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of the Diamonds and a great guitarist in his own right.
The trio was wearing fuchsia shirts and gold paisley vests and ties, was backed up by string bassist Larry Holloway from Palm Springs.
About two and a half years ago, Grove and Dougherty left the Kingston Trio to form their own group, and broadened their performance repertoire to include songs of the "Great American Folk Song Book," music that spanned the entire Folk Era.
Their marvelous harmonies blended beautifully, delighting the Sun Lakes audience. For the next two Friendship Club shows — March 8 and April 9 — the Club will feature open seating.
In March, the club will present the Everly Brothers Experience, and in April, the songs of Doris Day. Tickets for each show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.
Make checks out to Friendship Club, and deliver them to 5168 Rio Bravo Drive.
For cancellations and information, call Pat 845-3789 or Leeann (909) 973-3143.
