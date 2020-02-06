The ballroom was filled with residents and guests of Districts 2, 5, 8, 12, and 18 in December to celebrate the holidays.

Chef Shawn dazzled participants with a dinner buffet of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, brioche bread French toast, cottage potatoes, fruits, and assorted pastries.

District 12, led by Delegate Jeanette Torrey, hosted the party, and Jeff Mulqueen of District 8 was in charge of planning it.

Champagne flowed freely on every table, courtesy of District 18, led by Joe Formino.

District 5, led by Betty McMillion, created the centerpieces.

Also involved was Priscilla Jaszcar, Delegate from District 5.

A very exhausted Santa Claus, played by Don Ruygrok,

made an appearance to deliver gifts that had fallen off his sleigh on Christmas Eve.

