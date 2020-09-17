Happy Cookers is sponsoring the First Annual Sun Lakes Scarecrow Competition in the month of October.
Residents can participate by making a Scarecrow and displaying it in their front yards during the entire month of October.
Have fun, create a giggle and use your imagination. Prizes will be awarded.
Happy Cookers will provide a Goodie Basket of homemade pastries (recipes included) as the grand prize.
Judging will take place on Oct. 30 throughout the day, after judges traverse every street in the community.
Winners will be announced on Halloween, and the Goodie Basket will be presented with a ceremonial flourish.
For more information about the contest or questions about Happy Cookers, please call Wendy Ditchfield at (951) 845-5553. Look for our new cooking videos on Channel 97.
