First aid training for Sun Lakes

First Aid Training

First aid instructor Linda Myers-Kalb demonstrates the use of an arm splint with Nancy Nicholson and MarySue Caron at Sun Lakes first-aid training.

In an emergency situation, would you want to know how to help someone who is injured, bleeding, in shock, choking or has a broken bone? We never know when we will be faced with an emergency: You may need to help a member of your family, a neighbor or friend. To do this, you need to be prepared and trained to administer First Aid until help arrives.

To better serve our community, the Emergency Preparedness Action Plan (EPAP) is helping to facilitate Basic First Aid Training Classes here in Sun Lakes. Classes will be held in July and August 2022. These classes are open to Sun Lakes residents, and will be taught by Linda Myers-Kalb, RN, a certified Red Cross First Aid Instructor.

Dates for classes will be July 12, 14, 26 and 28 and Aug. 9, 11, 23, and 25.

Class sessions are six hours long, and the Red Cross fee per person is $22. Advance registration is required. All classes will be held at the EPAP Operations Center in the Maintenance Building, 1300 Country Club Dr. Parking on Country Club Drive is allowed for this event. Use the north side of the street between the two driveways.

To register, and for information, please contact Linda Myers-Kalb at (951) 529-9087.

