Carol’s Kitchen with the assistance of the Sun Lakes Group, Sun Lakes Homebound, delivers daily meals five days a week for numerous Sun Lakes residents in need of food assistance.
Residents who receive this assistance may be too elderly or unable to drive, shop or prepare meals for themselves due to a disability or medical condition.
When the pandemic hit the country in March, this wonderful charitable organization was forced to temporarily close their hot meals program and could only provide sack lunches to those in need.
Tammy Martin, a Carol’s Kitchen cook in Banning, reached out to Vivian Acosta, the Area Manager of Farmer’s Boys Restaurant in Beaumont to ask for help for the Sun Lakes seniors in need.
Acosta along with Assistant Manager, Jaimie Joiner and the owner of the Beaumont Farmer Boys Franchise, Sam Fangary, were so concerned that these seniors would not have access to a hot, nutritious meal that the restaurant stepped up to bridge the gap and have been supplying a fresh, hot meal each Monday for the past 14 weeks.
Leslie Novalis, one of the volunteers who delivers meals on Monday for Sun Lakes Homebound, has been picking up the restaurant meals each Monday and delivering up to 24 meals within the Sun Lakes community.
Novalis stated that the employees she has interacted with each week could not have been more gracious or kind.
The restaurant provided a much needed service, at a great expense to themselves, and was a sacrifice of love and generosity to our community. Novalis said she was greeted each week with a smile by Assistant Manager Esther Ortiz along with Farmer Boys employees, Angela and Courtney.
Farmer Boys opened in Beaumont on July 25, 2014 and serves farm fresh foods grown on their own farms for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Sun Lakes Homebound Group and Carol’s Kitchen are most grateful and wishes to thank Farmer Boys for their generosity on behalf of the homebound seniors in our community.
The restaurant is located at 1538 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont and is open daily from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.
While their in-door dining is closed at this time, the restaurant is still open for walk-in and drive-through service.
The restaurant gives a 10% discount to seniors and a 25% discount for veterans with identification.
As customers and neighbors, we can repay the generosity of Farmer Boys and their employees by patronizing this local business.
Sun Lakes’ residents who wish to donate to Carol’s Kitchen can do so by sending their tax deductible check to Carol’s Kitchen. P.O. Box 364, Calimesa, CA 92320. If you wish to have your donation used for providing meals to homebound Sun Lakes’ residents, please make that notation on your check.
