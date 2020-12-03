Farewell to friends

The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club bid farewell to two members on Nov. 22 in a drive-by tribute.
Miyako Fletcher and her husband Larry have lived in Sun Lakes for five years.
They recently sold their home and are moving to Georgia to be closer to their daughter.
Going out in style, Miyako got her first hole in one at the Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament a few weeks earlier.
Always giving, Miyako baked homemade muffins and gave them out to all of her well wishers.
The couple left on Nov. 24.
The parade of well-wishers then moved on to the home of Jo Hollabaugh and her husband Warren who are moving to their new dwelling in Riverside.
The Hollabaughs have lived in Sun Lakes for about 25 years and were active in the golf community for many of them.
“Jo contributed a lot to our club over the years”, said her friend Betty Ferber. “We will miss her.” The Hollabaughs left Sun Lakes on November 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.