Farewell Sun Lakes, Hello Georgia

Gwen and Ernest Cotton bid farewell to Sun Lakes on Dec. 3 and departed for their new home in Carrollton, Georgia.
Ernest moved to Sun Lakes in 2004 with his late wife and Gwen joined him as a resident following their marriage in 2011.
Gwen became a member of the Sun Lakes Chorale in 2012 and sang soprano for many years and described her time with the Chorale as one of the major joys of living in Sun Lakes.
Ernest also became involved in Chorale activities first serving as an usher and later as the Head Usher for their spring and Christmas concerts.
Gwen had lived in Marietta, Georgia in the 1980’s and is well acquainted with the diverse community that is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. The couple are very active in the Baha’i’ Faith and Baha’i’ friends located in Georgia, along with family who recently relocated to Georgia, precipitated the move to their new home in the Peach State. Carrolton is located 45 miles west of Atlanta and the new Georgia residents moved into their new home on December 14, just in time for Christmas. Gwen and Ernest’s departure was much quicker than even they expected when they sold their Sun Lakes residence in only three days and were unable to say goodbye to all of their friends here. They both wanted to thank Sun Lakes for all the great memories they made while living here and are looking forward to staying in touch with their Sun Lakes friends through Facebook.
