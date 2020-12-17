In 2016, the Friendship Club presented one of its best shows, “A Tribute to Academy Award Favorites,” starring Angela Wolcott.
On a wonderful double bill, Angela’s golden voice showcased some of our favorite songs and songwriters. Each of the songs was nominated for Best Original Song.
Angela was a singer, actress, voice and music teacher, having sung as Annie in Annie Get your Gun, Irene Molly in Hello, Dolly!, Molly Brown in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Millie in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Lina Lamont in Singin' in the Rain, Patty and Rizzo in Grease, and many others. She was the lead vocalist for the Seabourn and Cunard cruise lines.
Also on the double bill that evening was The Mighty Echoes, a very talented A Cappella Doo Wop quartet from Los Angeles. Comprised of Jon Rubin, Harvey Shield, Charlie Davis, and John Lathan, The Echoes appeared on many TV shows, including “Frank's Place,” “Family Matters,” “Brooklyn Bridge,” “Murphy Brown,” "Who's The Boss," “It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” and “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”
The group had been called "the West Coast equivalent of the best East Coast A Cappella groups of the last 20 years."
The Mighty Echoes focused primarily on songs either from, or reminiscent of, the classic Doo Wop era.
