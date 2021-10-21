For someone whose favorite seasons have mostly been spring and summer, I am unexpectedly quite loving the cool air we are currently enjoying. I hate being cold, but I don’t mind being hot. Consequently, I have never looked forward to winter. Even though we live in southern California, it does indeed get pretty cold sometimes.
If I plan to go for a walk in the morning and open my door and a blast of chilly air hits me, I quickly shut the door and tell myself, not today. I’m wimpy that way. I so admire the folks out walking their dogs in weather so nasty, I am amazed at their grit and resolve.
As a young girl growing up in the Midwest, I thought nothing of being out in the snow and ice-covered yards. But I was young.
A few decades can make a significant difference in our attitudes.
This is why I am surprised at myself for being happy the cooler weather is coming.
Maybe because we had such a long, scorching summer.
Maybe because I am looking forward to the holiday seasons and the decorating that goes along with this time of year.
Each year, I delay turning on my heat as long as possible. It’s like a game I play with myself.
I enjoy this period of the year where I don’t have to use my air conditioning, and I also don’t use my heat.
It’s a feeling of getting something for nothing. Embezzlement of my ventilation system.
My test ended this morning, as I decided today was the day I would concede defeat. My house will no longer be chilly in the wee hours of the mornings. No more will I sit bundled up, drinking my coffee. But it did feel good, to wear a warm fuzzy sweater. Fall has arrived and I’m delighted.
On my quest to get smack in the middle of the season, I decided I needed a new Autumn scented candle. Nothing like having that pumpkin spice aroma wafting throughout the house. Armed with my 30% off coupon plus $10 Kohl’s cash, it appeared I could find the perfect candle for next to nothing. Maybe I’ll even purchase two.
A short time later and $70 poorer, I came home with a bit more than just a candle. But I love my new three wick candle and have been burning it every evening. Mission accomplished.
Simple pleasures are what make me happy.
Trivial things like this lift the spirit.
Words like soothing calming, and relaxing are my go-to goals.
We are approaching what we hope to be a busy time of the year, when folks are out and about, shopping, entertaining, decorating, and planning for the holidays.
We can finally and optimistically have a more normal celebration of the season.
I’m already preparing in my head how I will adorn my home.
I purchased one of those pencil trees last year.
Well, I guess it was actually two years ago. 2020 was kind of nonexistent.
I love the size, as it fits in several unexpected places in my little house. However, my blunder was in buying a flocked tree.
It makes the biggest mess everywhere. I assemble it in the garage, then bring it in to the house.
There is no conceivable way to do this without leaving a trail of white plastic particles everywhere that stick to literally every surface along the way.
I looked up flocking. It is made up of adhesive and cellulose fibers, with the goal of looking like freshly fallen snow.
Maybe I could have paid a whole lot more money and gotten a tree that wasn’t so messy. I’ll never know, as I’m so done with flocking.
I am seriously considering buying another tree this year, sans the snowy white glittery glue.
It will be another faux pencil tree, as I do like that size.
For all the realists out there, I agree a live tree is wonderful and smells fabulous. However, due to a comment made years ago by my fireman uncle, I will most likely never buy another one of those. I will leave it at that.
An alternative to obtaining that great smell of pine, I might secure some live pine branches to tuck into my pretend tree. No matter, it is fun to decorate, fun to have lights on the tree each evening and on the house.
I’m excited for the season. Along with the usual traditions and preparations, one of my most favored parts is the entire process of sending Christmas cards.
This is an old-fashioned ritual that many have relinquished in the past several years.
For probably numerous varied reasons, this is not so common as it once was.
The price of postage has become prohibitive.
The convenience of sending greetings via email or other social mediums has replaced the hand-written card.
That is understandable but sad to me.
Searching for the perfect cards, getting out my list, writing notes to far away friends that I haven’t seen in years is satisfying and simply part of the season’s enjoyment.
Many of my out of state family and friends send photos along, which are always so delightful to receive.
As I sit writing notes to those on my list, I can’t help but stop to reminisce about past times spent with each one of them.
It is cathartic in a way.
It feels like I’m reconnecting with each one of them as I go through my customary card ritual.
I hope I am still on your Christmas card list, as I also enjoy hearing from my Sun Lakes buddies.
I love seeing the cards you have selected to send out.
So, keep those cards and letters coming folks! I love them.
