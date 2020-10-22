There are many wonderful cooks among us in Sun Lakes who are delighted to share their favorite recipes.
Here are a few that were recently submitted for this season:
Kathleen Hampton’s Pumpkin Squares
Ingredients
1 cup sifted flour
1/2 cup quick cooking rolled oats
1/2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1 can (13 1/2 oz) evaporated milk
1 can (16 oz) pumpkin
2 eggs, beaten
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp cloves
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp ginger
Topping
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 Tbs. butter or margarine
Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, and butter and mix until crumbly. Press into ungraded 13x9 inch pan, bake 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Combine pumpkin, milk, eggs, granulated sugar, salt, and spices in bowl, beat well, then pour into baked crust, return to oven for 20 minutes.
Combine pecans, brown sugar, and 2 Tbs. butter.
Sprinkle over mixture, return to oven for 15-20 minutes until filling is set.
Cool in pan, cut into squares, top with Cool Whip.
Connie Cutner’s Pumpkin Squares
Ingredients
Crust
1 2-layer yellow cake mix
1 stick butter
1 beaten egg
Filling
1 can (29 ounce) pump kin pie mix
1 can evaporated milk
2 beaten eggs
Topping
1 cup cake mix
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1/2 stick butter
Procedure
Set aside 1 cup of cake mix, 1 stick butter and Egg.
Combine ingredients and press into greased and floured 13x9 inch pan.
Combine pumpkin mix, 2 eggs, milk, then pour into crust.
Combine the rest of the cake mix, sugar, nuts, margarine and crumble with fingers.
Sprinkle over filling, then bake 1 hour at 350 degrees until set and lightly browned. Cut into squares and top with Cool Whip.
Ginger Kahler’s Mummy Dogs
Ingredients
4 Hot Dog Buns
4 Beef Weiners
Ketchup and mustard to dip on the side
Preparations
Boil hot dogs in water
Cut a small square in the top of the bun large enough to show a few inches of the weiner. Add eyes using mustard on top of the weiner so they show through the square in the top of the bun. Serve warm along with potato chips.
Cathy Leogrande’s Spaghetti
Boil 10-Roma tomatoes until skin gets wrinkly, put in a bowl of chilled water, then peel skin off each.
Put in blender with 1/3-1/2 cup of water that they were boiled in, and add 1/4 olive oil, 3 basil leaves, 3 garlic cloves, 1 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp pepper. Blend on pulse.
Pour over cooked angel hair pasta and sprinkle 1/4 c freshly grated parmesan cheese and chopped basil.
Slice a loaf French baguette in half, brush olive oil on both sides, bake at 400 degrees 3mins on each side.
Send your favorite November recipes to lvieira@eltree.com.
