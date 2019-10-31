The Sun Lakes Couples Golf club hosted a guest day for their Halloween scramble on Sunday Oct. 27.
Participants were encouraged to wear costumes and were given a “Mulligan” for the effort.
Those who put a little extra creativity into their getup (and there were quite a few), received more than one.
Every couple also received a welcome “trick or treat” bag full of Halloween goodies.
Witches, vampires, kitty-cats, ball players, Minnie Mouse and the Mad Hatter all took to the links in a fun format dreamed up by organizer Jim Wilkie.
It was a two-person scramble, but every six holes partners were switched.
At the end of the round all scores for the foursome were added together to determine the winning groups.
The golfers lucked out with beautiful weather and no wind.
After the game, Jim and Mary Wilkie hosted the entire group to lunch at their home.
Hamburgers, hotdogs, salads and desserts were served along with some adult beverages.
“It was a great way to introduce people to who we are,” said Jim.
Many thanks to Bill and Blanca McDade who did the preparations for the feast while the golfers were out on the course.
The Couples Club plays Sunday mornings all year long.
If you are interested in more information or joining this fun group, please contact Mary Wilkie at (909) 556-3573.
