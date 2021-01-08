Faith in Action seeks assistance

Faith in Action is a non-profit 501©3 organization based in Sun Lakes that has been in existence since 2013. The mission of the organization is to do God’s Work by lending assistance to local churches and civic organizations in the Pass Area in support of anyone in need.
The organization was instrumental in working with the City of Banning in establishing Ramsey Street Village which provided shelter for the homeless in the Pass Area.
Sadly, fire destroyed all but one of the units on Dec. 27, which had previously housed 40 homeless individuals.
Faith in Action is seeking donations to purchase new underwear and other items for the residents who lost all of their possessions in the fire.
Other projects supported by Faith in Action have included the Beaumont Winter Wish Program, the Banning Holiday Wish Program and Cops and Clergy to raise funds to purchase back-to-school backpacks and supplies for underprivileged children in the Pass.
Currently, the organization has four Board Members with Mary Hamlin serving as the Chair.
They are seeking additional people within the Banning and Beaumont area who may be able to serve on the Board as well as other volunteers to assist them.
Tax deductible donations can be mailed to Suzanne Plaza, CPA/Treasurer at 6064 Pebble Beach Drive, Banning, 92220 or to Mary Hamlin at 1433 Snead Street, Banning, 92220.
If you have any questions or would like more information about serving on the Faith in Action Board, contact Mary Hamlin at (909) 219-0649 or maryhamlin92220@gmail.com.
