Are you ready to make a difference in our surrounding communities? If so, Faith in Action of the San Gorgonio Pass needs you!
Faith in Action of the San Gorgonio Pass is a 501© (3) organization headquartered in Banning dedicated to meeting the short term and long term needs for low income and homeless populations in the Banning and Beaumont areas.
The group is currently in need of volunteers who are willing to learn about the available social services (WIC, SNAP, housing, etc.) and to interact with people who may need assistance in understanding and gaining access to programs that may improve their overall economic situation.
Faith in Action is also seeking to open a Navigation Center where people will be able to find information on employment resources, have access to computers and find assistance to navigate government programs.
The organization has also supported the back-to-school backpack program for economically disadvantaged students and has assisted in community clean-up efforts.
An information and volunteer recruitment meeting will be held on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at the South Clubhouse.
For more information contact callbaugh5@gmail.com.
